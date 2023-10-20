  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue dizengoff tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$815,100
ID: 33745
Last update: 20/02/2026

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Apartment 2 rooms of 40 m2 Located on the 1st floor on Dizengoff Street, near Jabotinsky, in the heart of Tel Aviv. The area offers a complete urban life, combining shops, cafes, restaurants and accessibility. The property was designed by an architect, with optimized layout and neat finishes, and benefits from an elevator in the building. Miklat by the building Price requested: NIS 2,600,000.

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications