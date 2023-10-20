  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Penthouse duplex proche mer avec grande terrasse piscinabl

Residential quarter Penthouse duplex proche mer avec grande terrasse piscinabl

Netanya, Israel
$2,10M
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex proche mer avec grande terrasse piscinabl
ID: 33812
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter A stunning villa
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,58M
Residential quarter Face au lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$611,325
Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter Un duplex de 3 pieces somptueux en bord de mer avec votre piscine privee
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter Tres grand centre raanana immeuble recent
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,09M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,07M
Residential quarter Coup de fusil
Residential quarter Coup de fusil
Residential quarter Coup de fusil
Residential quarter Coup de fusil
Residential quarter Coup de fusil
Show all Residential quarter Coup de fusil
Residential quarter Coup de fusil
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$595,650
exceptional business to seize!! in the new area of Agamim. in a small building of 5 floors, rdj 4 rooms of 100 m2 living space + 50m2 garden. American kitchen, electricite ia, master bedroom with bathroom and dressing room, air conditionne centralise, parking. Come in immediately. very good …
Residential quarter Stop appartement 4 pieces neuf a netivot
Residential quarter Stop appartement 4 pieces neuf a netivot
Residential quarter Stop appartement 4 pieces neuf a netivot
Residential quarter Stop appartement 4 pieces neuf a netivot
Residential quarter Stop appartement 4 pieces neuf a netivot
Show all Residential quarter Stop appartement 4 pieces neuf a netivot
Residential quarter Stop appartement 4 pieces neuf a netivot
Netivot, Israel
from
$467,115
