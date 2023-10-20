  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique appartement neuf vue mer

Residential quarter Magnifique appartement neuf vue mer

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$811,801
02/04/2025
$811,801
24/02/2025
$843,692
04/02/2025
$829,915
;
5
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24756
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
MAGNIFIC ATTENDANCE NINE OF THREE PIES VIEWED SEA. BEAUTIFUL 10M TERRASS. EXCEPTIONAL LOCATION IN ALL TRADES, SYNAGOGY, ECOLES, CHILD JARDINS, RESTAURANTS

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,74M
Residential quarter Un petit bijou superbe appartement de 3 pieces en plein centre ville de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$558,991
Residential quarter Haut standing
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,81M
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,56M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$727,531
You are viewing
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement neuf vue mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$811,801
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$870,790
A rare opportunity in Baka street Dereh Bethlehem - buy a 3 room apartment and get a spacious 4 room apartment (95 m2) with a balcony of 6 m2 in an excellent location on Dereh Bethlehem Permits received - construction will begin soon in time. Tama 38
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,06M
In the popular area of Katamon Hayeshana, at the foot of San Simon Park and close to Hizkijahu Hamelekh Street. In a new shop building Halafta Street surrounded by greenery, only 6 floors with a refined lobby and Shabbat elevator. Garden Rez Duplex with generous surfaces, 179m2 interior and …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement calme dans un immeuble neuf neuf renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement calme dans un immeuble neuf neuf renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$828,655
Nahalat Benyamin Street 116 For sale Exclusive Recent building 2.5 pieces converted into 2 pieces 47 m2 with balcony 2nd floor Elevator Price : 2950.000
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications