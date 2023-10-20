  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin

Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,54M
02/03/2025
$1,54M
10/02/2025
$1,52M
01/01/2025
$1,53M
;
6
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24049
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the heart of the Bekaa, in an Arab house and pastoral street, ground floor 4.5 rooms, spacious, many storage, partially furnished, garden (about 60 m2)

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement de reve a ramat gan
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$870,790
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,06M
Residential quarter Appartement d exception
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,16M
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,99M
Residential quarter Appartement neuf avec vue panoramique dans une tour de luxe a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$924,161
You are viewing
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,54M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$519,665
A barnea an apprement of 4 rooms with sea view invested very good and
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,742
For Rent: Monbaz 3, Downtown Floor: 6th Parts: 2 Balcony: Yes Parking : Yes Furnished: No Available from: 15 June 2025 Rent : 6,200 NIS Condominium charges (Va'ad Bayit): 550 NIS per month Semerenko Group Municipal tax (Arnona): Approximately 4,500 NIS per year You said: 1 . I m…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$640,452
afridar 5 rooms close to the sea invested recent and spacious
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications