Residential quarter Bon emplacement

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,66M
02/03/2025
$1,66M
10/02/2025
$1,63M
01/01/2025
$1,64M
;
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
1
ID: 24030
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

6 rooms 140 m2 with balcony soukkah elevator parking cellar

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

