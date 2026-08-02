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Apartments for sale in Emek Hefer Regional Council, Israel

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20 properties total found
5 room apartment in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
5 room apartment
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 144 m²
Momento Netanya Project Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our r…
$1,83M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 186 m²
Momento Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our…
$3,08M
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5 room apartment in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
5 room apartment
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 132 m²
Momento Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our…
$1,33M
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4 room apartment in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
4 room apartment
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 107 m²
Momento Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 175 m²
Momento Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our…
$3,01M
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4 room apartment in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
4 room apartment
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Momento Netanya Project Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our r…
$1,15M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
5 room apartment
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 128 m²
Momento Netanya Project Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our r…
$1,62M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
4 room apartment
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 104 m²
Momento Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our…
$1,12M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
4 room apartment
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 107 m²
Momento Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our…
$1,26M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
4 room apartment
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 107 m²
Momento Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover one of ou…
$1,15M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
5 room apartment
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 144 m²
Momento Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our…
$1,85M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
5 room apartment
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 132 m²
Momento Netanya Project Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our r…
$1,40M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
5 room apartment
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 132 m²
Momento Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our…
$1,37M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
5 room apartment
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 132 m²
Momento Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our…
$1,47M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
5 room apartment
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 144 m²
Momento Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our…
$1,99M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
4 room apartment
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 107 m²
Momento Netanya Project Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our r…
$1,11M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
4 room apartment
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 107 m²
Momento Netanya Project Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our r…
$1,10M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
4 room apartment
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
Momento Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our…
$1,10M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
5 room apartment
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 128 m²
Momento Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our…
$1,66M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
5 room apartment
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 132 m²
Momento Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our…
$1,38M
Leave a request

Properties features in Emek Hefer Regional Council, Israel

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