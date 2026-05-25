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Apartments for sale in Rishon LeZion, Israel

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3 properties total found
4 room apartment in Rishon LeZion, Israel
4 room apartment
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
For the sale of a 4th apartment | Elevator and a taboo parking lot | The neighborhood hints …
$1,95M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Rishon LeZion, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Rishon Letsion, facing sea, (hof rishon letsion) Close to sea and tayelet at the foot of the…
$3,54M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Rishon LeZion, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Rishon Letsion, facing sea, (hof rishon letsion) Close to sea and tayelet at the foot of the…
$10,90M
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