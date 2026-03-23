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Apartments for sale in Givat Shmuel, Israel

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3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Givat Shmuel, Israel
2 room apartment
Givat Shmuel, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Givat Shmuel: Strategic opportunity at the heart of Gush Dan Located in the centre of Gush …
$852,798
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3 room apartment in Givat Shmuel, Israel
3 room apartment
Givat Shmuel, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Givat Shmuel: Strategic opportunity at the heart of Gush Dan Located in the centre of Gush …
$1,14M
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2 room apartment in Givat Shmuel, Israel
2 room apartment
Givat Shmuel, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Givat Shmuel: Strategic opportunity at the heart of Gush Dan Located in the centre of Gush …
$806,949
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