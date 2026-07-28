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New Construction Apartments in Bnei Brak, Israel

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Residential quarter Emplacement ideal 5 pieces a vendre face au parc hayarkon proche de toutes commodites bnei brak
Residential quarter Emplacement ideal 5 pieces a vendre face au parc hayarkon proche de toutes commodites bnei brak
Residential quarter Emplacement ideal 5 pieces a vendre face au parc hayarkon proche de toutes commodites bnei brak
Residential quarter Emplacement ideal 5 pieces a vendre face au parc hayarkon proche de toutes commodites bnei brak
Residential quarter Emplacement ideal 5 pieces a vendre face au parc hayarkon proche de toutes commodites bnei brak
Show all Residential quarter Emplacement ideal 5 pieces a vendre face au parc hayarkon proche de toutes commodites bnei brak
Residential quarter Emplacement ideal 5 pieces a vendre face au parc hayarkon proche de toutes commodites bnei brak
Bnei Brak, Israel
from
$1,28M
Reference: BK 100 District: facing Hayarkon Park and Ramat Hahayal and 5 minutes from Tel Aviv Center Large 5 pieces including mamad Area of 150 m2 2 terraces (innovative and working terrace + terrace of 13 m2) Open and green view 5th floor with 2 elevators including Shabbat elevator Air con…
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