Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Ubud District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Ubud District, Indonesia

Ubud
51
Apartment Delete
Clear all
16 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Nestled in the lush tranquility of Ubud, this beautifully designed two-storey apartment offe…
$170,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Own a modern, fully furnished apartment in the heart of Ubud, Bali’s cultural hub. Priced at…
$119,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 6
A First-of-Its-Kind Eco-Friendly 1Bed – Studio Apartment in Ubud – Invest in the Future of L…
$118,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
AdriastarAdriastar
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Nestled in the serene and cultural heart of Ubud, this charming studio apartment offers the …
$77,300
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Sayan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Sayan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Stunning Leasehold 1-Bedroom Apartment in Ubud – A Safe Oasis of Comfort, Convenience, and N…
$150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 6
Luxury Meets Sustainability: Own a Modern Leasehold 1-Bed Eco-Friendly Apartment in Ubud Pr…
$159,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Elevate Your Lifestyle with a Contemporary Bali 1-Bed Apartment Designed for Serenity, Conve…
$83,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Nestled in one of the most tranquil corners of Ubud, this well-designed studio apartment off…
$99,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
A Rare Investment in Bali’s Thriving Property Market – Elegant 1-Bed Loft-Style Living with …
$137,700
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
Boutique Studio 1-Bed Apartment Living in the Heart of Bali – Leasehold Opportunity with Uni…
$115,540
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 6
Bali Real Estate Redefined: A Bespoke 2-Bedroom Penthouse Offering Serenity, Sustainability,…
$400,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
3 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Nestled in the serene and cultural heart of Ubud, this stylish apartment offers a seamless b…
$230,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
Charming 1-Bed Apartment in Ubud with Lush Greenery and Tranquil Views – Perfect for Investm…
$115,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Set in a peaceful apartment complex surrounded by the natural beauty of Ubud’s Tegalalang ar…
$184,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Nestled in the lush greenery of Tegalalang, Ubud, this fully furnished 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom…
$104,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Ubud, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Ubud Retreat: Fully Furnished 1-Bedroom Apartment with Investment Opportunity Pri…
$89,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English

Property types in Ubud District

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Ubud District, Indonesia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go