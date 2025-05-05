Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Townhouses for sale in North Kuta, Indonesia

Townhouse 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
$190,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
$350,000
