Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. North Kuta
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in North Kuta, Indonesia

Canggu
26
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 128 m²
Townhouses in a club village in Nuanu. Nuanu is a creative city located on an area of ​​44 h…
$358,852
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 79 m²
The Townhouse complex in Berava, located among the rice fields and with a view of the majest…
$331,995
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 82 m²
Welcome to a unique residential complex that provides luxurious towhouses with exciting view…
$356,771
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 112 m²
a complex of 30 modern villas   in the picturesque area of ​​Bali — SMALAS. The complex is…
$217,426
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 89 m²
Spacious and bright townhouses located in the Canggu area welcome you, where life intertwine…
$142,780
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 90 m²
A unique eco-city in the transpower, occupying a space of 2 hectares, only 600 meters from t…
$312,174
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 84 m²
The luxurious complex of Townhaus, in the very heart of Bali. This luxury oasis offers pictu…
$351,816
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 263 m²
A luxurious complex of 15 towhouses, in the very center of Changu, Batu Bologn. This unique …
$614,439
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 99 m²
A unique complex of 10 luxurious towhouses, impressive unique experience of living on the oc…
$356,771
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська

Properties features in North Kuta, Indonesia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go