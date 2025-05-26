Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Lesser Sunda Islands
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

Bali
15
Kuta
7
Canggu
4
15 properties total found
🔥 EXCLUSIVE! Entire Floor for Sale in 5* Hotel (Bali) – 28 Units in Canggu, Indonesia
TOP TOP
🔥 EXCLUSIVE! Entire Floor for Sale in 5* Hotel (Bali) – 28 Units
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 3/4
📍 UNIQUE LOCATION – LAST AVAILABLE PLOT AT BATU BOLONG BEACH ✔ The final available project …
$6,30M
Leave a request
Harmony Suite Room with pool view in Legian, Indonesia
Harmony Suite Room with pool view
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 35.75 m2 Living area 19.06 Bathroom 4.51 Terrace 12.18
$147,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Teus Group
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Bliss Suite Room with a separate bedroom and a large terrace in Legian, Indonesia
Bliss Suite Room with a separate bedroom and a large terrace
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 65.43 m2 Living area 17.99 Bedroom 14.70 Bathroom 7.91 Terrace 25.45
$270,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Teus Group
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
🍽️ Running business: Restaurant + Event Space for Sale in Canggu, Bali 🌴  in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
🍽️ Running business: Restaurant + Event Space for Sale in Canggu, Bali 🌴 
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
🍽️ Restaurant/Event Space for Sale in Canggu, Bali 🌴 🌟 Unique opportunity to lease a full…
$325,000
Leave a request
Commercial property in Canggu, Indonesia
Commercial property
Canggu, Indonesia
Exclusive investment offer Premium Tennis & Padel Club!My name is Leon, ask me your question…
$79,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Commercial property 900 m² in Bukit, Indonesia
Commercial property 900 m²
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 900 m²
A unique wedding hotel located on a rocky cliff overlooking the ocean, offering a romantic r…
$3,71M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Commercial property in Canggu, Indonesia
Commercial property
Canggu, Indonesia
Exclusive investment offer Premium Tennis & Padel Club!My name is Leon, ask me your question…
$549,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Sunset Suite Room with sunset view in Legian, Indonesia
Sunset Suite Room with sunset view
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 30.80 m2 Living area 19.81 Bathroom 3.31 Terrace 7.68
$137,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Teus Group
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property in Canggu, Indonesia
Commercial property
Canggu, Indonesia
Exclusive investment offer Premium Tennis & Padel Club!My name is Leon, ask me your question…
$299,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Melasti Sky View Suite Rooftop room with a separate bedroom, two terraces, sea and sunset views in Legian, Indonesia
Melasti Sky View Suite Rooftop room with a separate bedroom, two terraces, sea and sunset views
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 64.36 m2 Living area 17.26 Bedroom 19.62 Bathroom 4.24 Terrace 18.90 …
$328,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Teus Group
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Hotel 32 m² in Ungasan, Indonesia
Hotel 32 m²
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/5
Closed Pre-Sale in a boutique-hotel, near the best beach on Bali-  Bich's melast   🔴 Wha…
$110,000
Leave a request
Ocean Breeze Suite Room with separate bedroom, 2 terraces & sea views in Legian, Indonesia
Ocean Breeze Suite Room with separate bedroom, 2 terraces & sea views
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 54.08 m2 Living area 17.99 Bedroom 14.70 Bathroom 7.29 Terrace 13.70 …
$237,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Teus Group
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Lagoon Suite Room with access to the pool in Legian, Indonesia
Lagoon Suite Room with access to the pool
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 30m2 Living area 19.55 Bathroom 3.45 Terrace 7.00
$119,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Teus Group
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Sky Infinity Suite Room with living room and infinity pool view in Legian, Indonesia
Sky Infinity Suite Room with living room and infinity pool view
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 44.10 m2 Living area 27.02 Bathroom 3.97 Terrace 13.11
$217,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Teus Group
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Exclusive Investment Opportunity – Boutique Villa Complex in Bali 🌴🏡 in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Exclusive Investment Opportunity – Boutique Villa Complex in Bali 🌴🏡
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a complex of 10 private one-bedroom villas in one of Bali’s most sought-after loc…
$2,70M
Leave a request

Property types in Lesser Sunda Islands

hotels
Realting.com
Go