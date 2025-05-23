Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Canggu
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Canggu, Indonesia

4 properties total found
🔥 EXCLUSIVE! Entire Floor for Sale in 5* Hotel (Bali) – 28 Units in Canggu, Indonesia
TOP TOP
🔥 EXCLUSIVE! Entire Floor for Sale in 5* Hotel (Bali) – 28 Units
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 3/4
📍 UNIQUE LOCATION – LAST AVAILABLE PLOT AT BATU BOLONG BEACH ✔ The final available project …
$6,30M
Leave a request
Commercial property in Canggu, Indonesia
Commercial property
Canggu, Indonesia
Exclusive investment offer Premium Tennis & Padel Club!My name is Leon, ask me your question…
$549,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property in Canggu, Indonesia
Commercial property
Canggu, Indonesia
Exclusive investment offer Premium Tennis & Padel Club!My name is Leon, ask me your question…
$299,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Commercial property in Canggu, Indonesia
Commercial property
Canggu, Indonesia
Exclusive investment offer Premium Tennis & Padel Club!My name is Leon, ask me your question…
$79,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go