Hotels for sale in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

13 properties total found
Hotel 32 m² in Ungasan, Indonesia
Hotel 32 m²
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/5
Closed Pre-Sale in a boutique-hotel, near the best beach on Bali-  Bich's melast   🔴 Wha…
$110,000
Hotel 660 m² in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Hotel 660 m²
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Area 660 m²
Nusa Penida is the most instagram island, ecotourism paradise and diving place,Located just …
$250,000
Hotel 3 000 m² in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Hotel 3 000 m²
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Area 3 000 m²
Hotel for renovation in the center of Kuta - a stable investment project intouristicWe prese…
$2,20M
Hotel in Ubud, Indonesia
Hotel
Ubud, Indonesia
On sale 2bd villa on an equipped territory of 20 hectares in the north of UbudThe villa is f…
$160,000
Melasti Sky View Suite Rooftop room with a separate bedroom, two terraces, sea and sunset views in Legian, Indonesia
Melasti Sky View Suite Rooftop room with a separate bedroom, two terraces, sea and sunset views
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 64.36 m2 Living area 17.26 Bedroom 19.62 Bathroom 4.24 Terrace 18.90 …
$328,000
Developer
Teus Group
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Hotel in Bukit, Indonesia
Hotel
Bukit, Indonesia
Luxury hotel on the cliff overlooking the ocean - a project for renovation on the Bukit Peni…
Price on request
Sky Infinity Suite Room with living room and infinity pool view in Legian, Indonesia
Sky Infinity Suite Room with living room and infinity pool view
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 44.10 m2 Living area 27.02 Bathroom 3.97 Terrace 13.11
$217,000
Developer
Teus Group
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Bliss Suite Room with a separate bedroom and a large terrace in Legian, Indonesia
Bliss Suite Room with a separate bedroom and a large terrace
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 65.43 m2 Living area 17.99 Bedroom 14.70 Bathroom 7.91 Terrace 25.45
$270,000
Developer
Teus Group
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Harmony Suite Room with pool view in Legian, Indonesia
Harmony Suite Room with pool view
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 35.75 m2 Living area 19.06 Bathroom 4.51 Terrace 12.18
$147,500
Developer
Teus Group
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Ocean Breeze Suite Room with separate bedroom, 2 terraces & sea views in Legian, Indonesia
Ocean Breeze Suite Room with separate bedroom, 2 terraces & sea views
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 54.08 m2 Living area 17.99 Bedroom 14.70 Bathroom 7.29 Terrace 13.70 …
$237,000
Developer
Teus Group
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Hotel in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Hotel
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Luxury complex of villas in Bali under renovation is a unique opportunity for investors and …
$300,000
Lagoon Suite Room with access to the pool in Legian, Indonesia
Lagoon Suite Room with access to the pool
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 30m2 Living area 19.55 Bathroom 3.45 Terrace 7.00
$119,900
Sunset Suite Room with sunset view in Legian, Indonesia
Sunset Suite Room with sunset view
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 30.80 m2 Living area 19.81 Bathroom 3.31 Terrace 7.68
$137,000
