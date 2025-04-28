Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kuta Selatan
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

Nusa Dua
36
Jimbaran
8
59 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
What is near: a unique area that includes all the amenities necessary for a comfortable re…
$500,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PRICE: USD 300,000 Leasehold Until 2055 (Extension Option) Welcome to your exclusive oppo…
$300,000
Close
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex - OceaniQPremium villas in Nusa Dua, Bali⚙ Ready - October 2025✔️Down payment 30%✔️I…
$374,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PRICE: USD 220,000 Leasehold Until 2053 Completion Date: January 2025 Nestled in the ser…
$220,000
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Own a Piece of Uluwatu’s Iconic Beachfront – Luxury Leasehold Villa with Direct Access to Th…
$280,000
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kutuh, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Invest in Bukit – Kutuh Paradise: Eco-Luxe Leasehold Off-plan Villa with Modern Comforts Pr…
$270,000
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PRICE: USD 280,000 COMPLETION DATE: March 2025 Welcome to your dream villa in Bali! Imme…
$280,000
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This Off – plan is located on a hill at the southeast part of the Nusa Dua, Peninsula, provi…
$298,000
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Prime Investment: Stunning Off-Plan Villa with Rooftop Terrace and Jacuzzi in Uluwatu Price…
$279,000
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Seize Bali’s Best: A Luxury Leasehold Villa Offering Like No Other Price at USD 270,000 unt…
$270,000
Close
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Embrace the opportunity to own a stunning off-plan villa in Bali’s coveted Bingin-Uluwatu ar…
$219,000
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the heart of Pecatu, this beautifully designed villa offers a seamless blend of m…
$245,000
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Plenty of investor opportunity in Bali real estate market Offering at the very competitive p…
$269,000
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Presenting a unique opportunity to own a slice of paradise in Bali, this stunning leasehold …
$202,119
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tanjung Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tanjung Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Luxury villa by the sea- Private enclosed territory- Sunset view.- Private small pierType …
$2,24M
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Area 275 m²
What is near: a unique area that includes all the amenities necessary for a comfortable re…
$600,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
$700,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Luxurious Tropical Villa in Nyang-Nyang – 2 Bedrooms with Stunning Rooftop Jacuzzi Views Pr…
$265,426
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Here’s your chance to own an exquisite off-plan villa in the coveted Bingin-Uluwatu area of …
$275,000
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Bali Villa for Sale – Steps from World-Class Beaches and Resorts Priced at USD 200,0…
$200,000
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning 2-bedroom villa in Uluwatu offers an unbeatable opportunity for investors look…
$290,000
Close
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Bohemian Style with Ocean View Villa in a Peaceful Coastal Setting Price start from USD 133…
$166,000
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover the perfect blend of contemporary elegance and tranquil beauty in the heart of Peca…
Price on request
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Modern Tropical Villa in Prime Bingin – 2 Bedrooms Near Bingin and Padang-Padang Beach Pric…
$279,000
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the serene heart of Ungasan, these thoughtfully designed 2 and 3-bedroom villas b…
$260,000
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Balangan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Balangan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Tropical Villa in Balangan – 2 Bedrooms with Prime Location Near Beach Price: USD 19…
$199,000
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the heart of Ungasan, Bali’s premier southern region, this exclusive villa projec…
$235,000
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover a haven of modern luxury with this 2-bedroom villa located in the tranquil neighbor…
$260,000
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Perfect Blend of Comfort and Style – Mediterranean Villa in Prime Uluwatu Location Priced a…
$207,241
Close
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Modern Tropical Villa in Prime Bingin – 1 Bedrooms in Bingin Beach Price: USD 210,000 | Lea…
$210,000
Close
Properties features in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

