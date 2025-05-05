Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Townhouses for sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

Townhouse in Pecatu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Pecatu, Indonesia
Area 165 m²
Immerse yourself in luxury living in Uluwatu, one of Bali's most picturesque corners, home t…
$285,559
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Townhouse in Pecatu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Pecatu, Indonesia
Area 140 m²
A premium residential complex of 10 modern townhouses, created in an architectural style tha…
$266,522
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Townhouse in Pecatu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Pecatu, Indonesia
Area 50 m²
The townhouses in the complex represent a unique opportunity to live in an epic location sur…
$190,372
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
