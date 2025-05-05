Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

Nusa Dua
37
Jimbaran
9
67 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the heart of Pecatu, this beautifully designed villa offers a seamless blend of m…
$245,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Dive into a realm where sleek design and absolute convenience converge, in this dazzling 2-b…
$257,243
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kutuh, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Invest in Bukit – Kutuh Paradise: Eco-Luxe Leasehold Off-plan Villa with Modern Comforts Pr…
$270,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PRICE: USD 300,000 Leasehold Until 2055 (Extension Option) Welcome to your exclusive oppo…
$300,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Balangan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Balangan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Tropical Villa in Balangan – 2 Bedrooms with Prime Location Near Beach Price: USD 19…
$199,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Experience the essence of tropical living in this charming one-bedroom villa located just fi…
$215,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex - OceaniQPremium villas in Nusa Dua, Bali⚙ Ready - October 2025✔️Down payment 30%✔️I…
$374,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tanjung Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tanjung Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Luxury villa by the sea- Private enclosed territory- Sunset view.- Private small pierType …
$2,24M
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Bali Property Highlight: Leasehold Villa in Touristic Area, Only 5-Minute from Bingin Beach …
$207,167
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Area 211 m²
What is near: a unique area that includes all the amenities necessary for a comfortable re…
$550,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This Off – plan is located on a hill at the southeast part of the Nusa Dua, Peninsula, provi…
$298,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Embrace the opportunity to own a stunning off-plan villa in Bali’s coveted Bingin-Uluwatu ar…
$219,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Seize Bali’s Best: A Luxury Leasehold Villa Offering Like No Other Price at USD 270,000 unt…
$270,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the heart of Bali’s Pink Zone, this elegant two-bedroom villa offers the perfect …
$235,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Balangan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Balangan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Tropical Villa in Tranquil Bukit Area – 2 Bedrooms Very Close to Balangan Beach Pric…
$215,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning Mediterranean Design 2 Bedrooms for Sale Leasehold in Heart of Uluwatu Price: USD …
$270,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Pecatu, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
$300,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Discover a tropical escape in the prestigious area of Nusa Dua with this uniquely designed t…
$171,350
Villa 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
PRICE: USD 170,000 Leasehold Until 2054 (+ 30 Years Guaranteed Extension)  COMPLETION DATE:…
$170,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This beautifully designed 2-bedroom villa in Nusa Dua offers a blend of modern aesthetics an…
$250,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Perfect Blend of Comfort and Style – Mediterranean Villa in Prime Uluwatu Location Priced a…
$207,241
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
$250,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Modern Tropical Villa in Prime Bingin – 1 Bedrooms in Bingin Beach Price: USD 210,000 | Lea…
$210,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Nestled in the vibrant tourism zone of Bingin, this one-bedroom villa offers a harmonious bl…
$220,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
The PARQ Blue Will complex is a project from the legendary creator   Andre Frey 600 villas, …
$437,500
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Modern Tropical Villa in Prime Bingin – 2 Bedrooms Near Bingin and Padang-Padang Beach Pric…
$279,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Bali Villa for Sale – Steps from World-Class Beaches and Resorts Priced at USD 200,0…
$200,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Benoa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Beautifully Designed Uluwatu Villa with Private Jacuzzi and Close to Savaya Beach Club Pric…
$189,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Area 275 m²
What is near: a unique area that includes all the amenities necessary for a comfortable re…
$600,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Plenty of investor opportunity in Bali real estate market Offering at the very competitive p…
$269,000
Property types in Kuta Selatan

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
