Pool Villas for sale in Gianyar, Indonesia

Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to a slice of paradise in the heart of Ubud, Bali. This stunning off-plan villa, ava…
$300,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning View Modern Villa 2 Bedrooms in Centre of Ubud Price: USD 280,000 For 30 Years …
$280,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the serene area of Lodtunduh, this off-plan villa artfully combines contemporary …
$184,878
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover a hidden treasure nestled near the renowned Goa Gajah in Ubud. This exquisite off-p…
$205,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the serene environment of Lodtunduh, this off-plan villa perfectly combines conte…
$215,691
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 100 m²
Villas with a view in the Ubud area.Generate passive income from $2,700 to $5,400 per month …
$201,361
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Ubud’s Tranquil Retreat: A Modern Spacious Tropical Villa with Rice Field Views Price: Star…
$262,650
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 56 m²
The complex offers 29 stylish villas with 1 and 2 bedrooms, with an area of ​​56 to 131 m ²,…
$123,914
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kedewatan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kedewatan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the heart of Ubud, Bali’s cultural and wellness center, this beautifully designed…
$240,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover your serene riverside haven in Ubud. This leasehold Riverside Villa is a unique cha…
Price on request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Ubud Bamboo Art-Inspired Villa – Adjustable 2-3 Bedrooms, Leasehold 31 Years Priced at IDR …
$283,665
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Immerse yourself in the charm of Ubud with this exquisite 2-bedroom villa, a perfect blend o…
$290,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Sukawati, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sukawati, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover the epitome of tranquility and luxury with this stunning off-plan villa located in …
Price on request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Ubud Lifestyle Awaits: Blend Tranquility with Vibrant Community Life Price at USD 270,000 u…
$270,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Idyllic Bali Retreat – Contemporary Leasehold 2-Bed Villa with Open Living and Stunning Gree…
$290,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the serene area of Lodtunduh, this off-plan villa artfully combines contemporary …
$188,955
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pujung, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pujung, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning Off-Plan Villa with Rice Field Views in Tranquil Ubud – Tegalalang Price at Euro 2…
$229,268
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This project located in Lodtunduh village in Mas, just 10 minutes from the centre of Ubud – …
$300,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Charming Tropical Modern Villas in Prime Ubud-Mas Area: 2 Bedroom Beautiful Luxurious Villa …
$185,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Peaceful Retreat with Minutes from Ubud’s Top Attractions and Jungle Views Price at USD 285…
$285,000
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 85 m²
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury and innovation with unique villas located on the ter…
$228,447
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 65 m²
We invite you to plunge into the unique atmosphere of the exclusive complex of villas locate…
$152,299
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Set amidst the tranquil surroundings of Ubud East, this exquisite 2-bedroom villa offers a h…
$280,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sayan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sayan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the lush landscapes of Sayan, Ubud, this exquisite villa complex offers a selecti…
$213,484
Villa 2 bedrooms in Petulu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Petulu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the serene surroundings of Tirta Tawar, this brand-new 2-bedroom villa offers a c…
$275,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Discover the perfect blend of luxury and serenity with this exceptional villa in Ubud, avail…
$262,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 1
This is a modern villa with a large plot and land for the view, so that the magical view fro…
$268,200
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Unveiling a hidden gem near the iconic Goa Gajah in Ubud, this stunning off-plan villa offer…
$220,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sukawati, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sukawati, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the serene and cultural heart of Sukawati, this beautifully designed 2-bedroom vi…
$275,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover your sanctuary in the enchanting landscape of Ubud with this exceptional leasehold …
$210,000
Properties features in Gianyar, Indonesia

