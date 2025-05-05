Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Gianyar
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garage

Townhouses with garage for sale in Gianyar, Indonesia

Ubud District
9
Ubud
9
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
$240,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Gianyar, Indonesia

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go