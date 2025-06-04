Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Denpasar
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Denpasar, Indonesia

Sanur
12
Villa Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled in a peaceful corner of Sanur, this newly built villa offers a rare blend of privacy…
$415,000
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Invest Smart: Luxurious Sanur Leasehold 1-Bed Villa with Incredible Rental Potential Price …
$169,000
Leave a request
Villa in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa
Sanur, Indonesia
Area 75 m²
Will & mdash complex; This is the embodiment of true luxury and comfort in the center of the…
$188,469
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Beautiful Bali Villa for Sale: Modern, Furnished & Close to Beaches and Amenities Priced at…
$269,180
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Sanur Luxury Villa for Sale – 1-Bedroom, Leasehold, and Prime Investment Potential Priced a…
$203,258
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Prime Location in Sanur: Walking Distance to Sanur Beach Price at IDR 3,750,000,000 until 2…
$229,667
Leave a request

Properties features in Denpasar, Indonesia

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go