  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Badung
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Badung, Indonesia

Kuta
7
Canggu
3
11 properties total found
Hotel 32 m² in Ungasan, Indonesia
Hotel 32 m²
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/5
Closed Pre-Sale in a boutique-hotel, near the best beach on Bali-  Bich's melast   🔴 Wha…
$110,000
Commercial property in Canggu, Indonesia
Commercial property
Canggu, Indonesia
Exclusive investment offer Premium Tennis & Padel Club!My name is Leon, ask me your question…
$79,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Commercial property in Canggu, Indonesia
Commercial property
Canggu, Indonesia
Exclusive investment offer Premium Tennis & Padel Club!My name is Leon, ask me your question…
$299,000
Commercial property in Canggu, Indonesia
Commercial property
Canggu, Indonesia
Exclusive investment offer Premium Tennis & Padel Club!My name is Leon, ask me your question…
$549,000
Property types in Badung

hotels
