Hotels for sale in Badung, Indonesia

Lagoon Suite Room with access to the pool in Legian, Indonesia
Lagoon Suite Room with access to the pool
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 30m2 Living area 19.55 Bathroom 3.45 Terrace 7.00
$119,900
$119,900
Ocean Breeze Suite Room with separate bedroom, 2 terraces & sea views in Legian, Indonesia
Ocean Breeze Suite Room with separate bedroom, 2 terraces & sea views
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 54.08 m2 Living area 17.99 Bedroom 14.70 Bathroom 7.29 Terrace 13.70 …
$237,000
$237,000
Hotel 32 m² in Ungasan, Indonesia
Hotel 32 m²
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/5
Closed Pre-Sale in a boutique-hotel, near the best beach on Bali-  Bich's melast   🔴 Wha…
$110,000
$110,000
Sky Infinity Suite Room with living room and infinity pool view in Legian, Indonesia
Sky Infinity Suite Room with living room and infinity pool view
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 44.10 m2 Living area 27.02 Bathroom 3.97 Terrace 13.11
$217,000
$217,000
Melasti Sky View Suite Rooftop room with a separate bedroom, two terraces, sea and sunset views in Legian, Indonesia
Melasti Sky View Suite Rooftop room with a separate bedroom, two terraces, sea and sunset views
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 64.36 m2 Living area 17.26 Bedroom 19.62 Bathroom 4.24 Terrace 18.90 …
$328,000
$328,000
Sunset Suite Room with sunset view in Legian, Indonesia
Sunset Suite Room with sunset view
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 30.80 m2 Living area 19.81 Bathroom 3.31 Terrace 7.68
$137,000
$137,000
Harmony Suite Room with pool view in Legian, Indonesia
Harmony Suite Room with pool view
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 35.75 m2 Living area 19.06 Bathroom 4.51 Terrace 12.18
$147,500
$147,500
Bliss Suite Room with a separate bedroom and a large terrace in Legian, Indonesia
Bliss Suite Room with a separate bedroom and a large terrace
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 65.43 m2 Living area 17.99 Bedroom 14.70 Bathroom 7.91 Terrace 25.45
$270,000
$270,000
Hotel in Jimbaran, Indonesia
Hotel
Jimbaran, Indonesia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
Nestled in the heart of Bingin’s sought-after Pink Tourism Zone, this 3-level boutique hotel…
$1,77M
$1,77M
