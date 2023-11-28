Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Transdanubia
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Transdanubia, Hungary

Villa To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Villa 3 room villa
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
In Polanyi, 25-minute drive from Kaposvar, in a village of about 200 inhabitants, Somogi, Ka…
€140,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Polany, Hungary
Villa 3 room villa
Polany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
In the village of Polanyi (German: Polern), located 25 minutes drive from Kaposvar, with a p…
€146,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa in Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Villa Villa
Balatonalmadi, Hungary
Area 190 m²
This one family house with a total living area of approx.190 m2 is located in 8220 Balatonal…
€320,000
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa in Budapest, Hungary
Villa 9 room villa
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 16
Area 780 m²
Number of floors 3
In 1025 Budapest, at Rózsadomb (Rose Hill) is a high quality, currently rented villa for sal…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Kisbajcs, Hungary
Villa 5 room villa
Kisbajcs, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
The family house for sale is located in 9062 Kisbajcs in the north-eastern part of the count…
€350,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Szombathelyi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Area 380 m²
We are particularly pleased to be able to offer you a fantastic castle-like villa for sale. …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Villa 5 room villa
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
We are pleased to be able to offer you a well-kept, year-round habitable single-family house…
€699,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa in Budapest, Hungary
Villa 6 room villa
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
This cozy detached house for sale is situated on a charming plot In Budaliget, just 3 minute…
€880,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Budapest, Hungary
Villa 5 room villa
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
We are particularly pleased to offer you a high-quality multi-generational house for sale in…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with Bedrooms in Budapest, Hungary
Villa 9 room villa with Bedrooms
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 12
Area 1 124 m²
Number of floors 3
A plot of approx. 2,874 m2 with 2 villas in the 12th district of Budapest is for sale. More…
€4,45M
Leave a request

Properties features in Transdanubia, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir