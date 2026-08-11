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Residential properties for sale in Versailles, France

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2 properties total found
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Versailles, France
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Versailles, France
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
This exceptional villa is located in the prestigious town of (78430), just 20 minutes from ,…
$2,10M
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Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
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1 bedroom apartment in Plaisir, France
1 bedroom apartment
Plaisir, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France The complex o…
$257,990
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Properties features in Versailles, France

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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