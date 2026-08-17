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Residential properties for sale in Val dOise, France

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Pontoise
13
Cergy
13
13 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in 6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
1 bedroom apartment
6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
In the heart of the university district of La Bastide, the student living space is just a fe…
$86,795
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in 6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
1 bedroom apartment
6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
In the heart of the university district of La Bastide, the student living space is just a fe…
$79,475
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in 6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
1 bedroom apartment
6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the university district of La Bastide, the student living space is just a fe…
$95,858
Leave a request
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 3
Description of the manager. The subsidiary company has been present in the private housing m…
$100,622
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in 6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
1 bedroom apartment
6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the university district of La Bastide, the student living space is just a fe…
$82,147
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Description of the manager. The subsidiary company has been present in the private housing m…
$106,082
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 16 m²
Floor 2
$86,098
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
$80,172
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 3
Description of the manager. The subsidiary company has been present in the private housing m…
$96,439
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in 6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
1 bedroom apartment
6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the university district of La Bastide, the student living space is just a fe…
$81,682
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 1
Description of the manager. The subsidiary company has been present in the private housing m…
$88,770
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 3
In the heart of the university district of La Bastide, the student living space is just a fe…
$100,389
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
In the heart of the university district of La Bastide, the student living space is just a fe…
$90,513
Leave a request

Property types in Val dOise

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Properties features in Val dOise, France

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