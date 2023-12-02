Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Commercial
  4. Provins

Commercial real estate in Provins, France

1 property total found
Hotel 74 rooms in Fontenay-Tresigny, France
Hotel 74 rooms
Fontenay-Tresigny, France
Rooms 74
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 000 m²
€5,57M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir