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Villas for sale in Paris, France

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Villa 6 bedrooms in Paris, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Paris, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Paris XVI – Villa MontmorenceAn exceptional asset in Paris’ most gated and prestigious priva…
$32,96M
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