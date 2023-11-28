Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Palaiseau
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Palaiseau, France

Apartment To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
4 room apartment in Massy, France
4 room apartment
Massy, France
Rooms 4
Area 76 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: immediately Located in the front row of the Vilzhenis Park…
€432,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€266,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€276,800
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
2 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€209,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
2 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€206,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
2 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€232,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€270,200
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€289,800
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€288,300
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€288,300
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€288,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€295,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€294,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€311,600
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
4 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€346,700
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
4 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€346,900
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
4 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€353,100
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
4 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€379,900
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
5 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 5
Area 117 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€486,900
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
5 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 5
Area 116 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€483,800
Leave a request

Properties features in Palaiseau, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir