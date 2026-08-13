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Residential properties for sale in Orleans, France

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1 property total found
Castle 6 bedrooms in Orleans, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Orleans, France
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 6
Castle 12 rooms 6 bedrooms 360 m2Located on the edge of the Orléans Forest, a castle steeped…
$2,52M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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