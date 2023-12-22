Show property on map Show properties list
Castles for sale in Occitania, France

Castle 30 rooms in Montpellier, France
Castle 30 rooms
Montpellier, France
Rooms 30
Area 1 300 m²
€14,95M
Castle with terrace in Toulouse, France
Castle with terrace
Toulouse, France
France region of Occitania, Toulouse Castle of the 19th century on the banks of the Garonne …
€2,10M
Castle in Toulouse, France
Castle
Toulouse, France
Area 750 m²
France, g.Toulouse 19th-century castle Elegant castle of the 19th century in excellent condi…
€1,56M
Castle with terrace, with yard in Metropolitan France, France
Castle with terrace, with yard
Metropolitan France, France
Area 1 000 m²
France region Oxitania commune Carcasson Castle - estate with vineyards Location: 8 km from …
€3,95M
Castle 8 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Toulouse, France
Castle 8 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Toulouse, France
Bedrooms 8
Area 1 200 m²
The chic chateau is located in Toulouse, France. The exclusive residence of the 19th century…
€2,95M
