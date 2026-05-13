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Castles for sale in Nice, France

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Castle 10 bedrooms in Nice, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
CHâteau des TemplarsA legendary fortress between history, mystery and ultra-luxuryCôte d'Azu…
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