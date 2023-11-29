Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Nantes

Residential properties for sale in Nantes, France

Carquefou
10
17 properties total found
2 room apartment in Carquefou, France
2 room apartment
Carquefou, France
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024    A new residence in an urban environment, rethou…
€220,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Carquefou, France
2 room apartment
Carquefou, France
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024    A new residence in an urban environment, rethou…
€241,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Carquefou, France
2 room apartment
Carquefou, France
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024    A new residence in an urban environment, rethou…
€233,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Carquefou, France
2 room apartment
Carquefou, France
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024    A new residence in an urban environment, rethou…
€233,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Carquefou, France
3 room apartment
Carquefou, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024    A new residence in an urban environment, rethou…
€325,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Carquefou, France
3 room apartment
Carquefou, France
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024    A new residence in an urban environment, rethou…
€310,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Carquefou, France
2 room apartment
Carquefou, France
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024    A new residence in an urban environment, rethou…
€247,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nantes, France
2 room apartment
Nantes, France
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2024 & # 010; The proposed residence is located in the …
€252,000
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Nantes, France
5 room apartment
Nantes, France
Rooms 5
Area 122 m²
Installation delivery date: 1 quarter of 2023  The new ICADE project in the unique and natur…
€916,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nantes, France
2 room apartment
Nantes, France
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2024 & # 010; The proposed residence is located in the …
€247,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Carquefou, France
3 room apartment
Carquefou, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024    A new residence in an urban environment, rethou…
€344,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nantes, France
2 room apartment
Nantes, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2024 & # 010; The proposed residence is located in the …
€242,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nantes, France
2 room apartment
Nantes, France
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Installation delivery date: 1 quarter of 2023  The new ICADE project in the unique and natur…
€282,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with basement in Carquefou, France
2 room apartment with basement
Carquefou, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024    A new residence in an urban environment, rethou…
€245,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with basement in Carquefou, France
3 room apartment with basement
Carquefou, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024    A new residence in an urban environment, rethou…
€280,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with basement in Nantes, France
2 room apartment with basement
Nantes, France
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024    A new residence in an urban environment, rethou…
€250,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nantes, France
2 room apartment
Nantes, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2024 & # 010; The proposed residence is located in the …
€231,000
Leave a request

Property types in Nantes

apartments

Properties features in Nantes, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir