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Residential properties for sale in Mortagne au Perche, France

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1 property total found
Castle in Vimoutiers, France
Castle
Vimoutiers, France
Number of floors 3
Normandy, famous Willf Impressionists Giverny, 45 min from Paris.The castle of the late XVII…
$4,22M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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Properties features in Mortagne au Perche, France

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