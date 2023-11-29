UAE
France
France
Residential
Metropolitan France
Chalets
Chalets for sale in Metropolitan France, France
Chalet 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Megeve, France
17
10
750 m²
2
Exclusive chalet located in Mezheva in Mont D'Arbua France. Just an hour by car from Geneva.…
€13,00M
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Les Allues, France
4
3
LES 3 VALLEES: AN EXCEPTIONAL DOMAIN This program will be built in the Laitelet district, in…
€1,28M
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Praz-sur-Arly, France
4
3
This project in the Haut Savoie offers studio apartments 4 rooms ideally arranged and open t…
€1,42M
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Tignes, France
4
4
13 CHALETS 13 DESIGNERS ONE CHALET, ONE DESIGNER, ONE WORK OF ART 13 chalets, 13 renowned de…
€4,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Les Gets, France
3
2
The art of living is made in Les Gets. Fortune favours the brave The Les Gets motto. Located…
€925,000
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Albertville, France
6
273 m²
The new chalet village project is located in Courchevel 1650, France. The complex is a beaut…
€4,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Albertville, France
4
204 m²
The new chalet village project is located in Courchevel 1650, France. The complex is a beaut…
€3,06M
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Albertville, France
5
225 m²
The new chalet village project is located in Courchevel 1650, France. The complex is a beaut…
€3,26M
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Albertville, France
3
327 m²
The modern chalet is located in the private and quiet residential area of Kurchevel Village,…
€3,78M
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Albertville, France
6
366 m²
Excellent chalet located in Kursevel 1850, with 6 spacious bedrooms, one of which is a nurse…
€11,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Albertville, France
4
240 m²
The luxurious chalet is located at the foot of the ski slopes in Kuršewel, France. A chalet …
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet with sauna
Albertville, France
938 m²
France Savoy Department, Rona Alpa Region Kurshevel Ski Resort New Chalet in Kursevel Stunni…
€12,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Cognac-la-Foret, France
5
700 m²
The luxury mansion is located in the Cognac region, France. The house is between Jarnak and …
€988,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet with garage, with garden, with pier
Nogent-sur-Marne, France
4 m²
Lovely mansion in Tromán-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France The house has 4 luxurious bedrooms with b…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Dordogne, France
4 m²
The wonderful mansion is located in a quiet picturesque place in Beaumont du Perigor near Be…
€3,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Paris, France
3
1 047 m²
The luxury mansion, recently completely renovated in a modern style, is located in the 7th …
€50,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet 16 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Bordeaux, France
16
1 115 m²
The excellent château is located in Bordeaux, France. The mansion built in 1905 is located o…
€3,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms with furniture, in city center, with garden
Paris, France
4
500 m²
The city mansion overlooking the Eiffel Tower is located in an exceptional location next to…
€25,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with garden
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
4
160 m²
An ancient 1800 mansion is located in Saint Jean Cap Ferra, Lazur Coast The windows offer b…
€880,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet 2 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden
Cognac-la-Foret, France
2
650 m²
The unique castle is located 20 km south of Angulem, Cognac region, France. The ancient Rena…
€2,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Toulouse, France
2
1 400 m²
The ancient chateau is located near Toulouse, France. Château with an area of 1400 sq.m. con…
€2,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with heating
Cognac-la-Foret, France
5
900 m²
The superb mansion is located near the town of Cognac, region of Charanta, France. The 18th …
€2,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet 43 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Cognac-la-Foret, France
43
3 000 m²
Fantastic château is located on the banks of the Charanta River in the suburbs of Cognac, Fr…
€1,59M
Recommend
Leave a request
