Chalets for sale in Metropolitan France, France

Chalet 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Megeve, France
Chalet 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Megeve, France
Rooms 17
Bathrooms count 10
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive chalet located in Mezheva in Mont D'Arbua France. Just an hour by car from Geneva.…
€13,00M
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Les Allues, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
LES 3 VALLEES: AN EXCEPTIONAL DOMAIN This program will be built in the Laitelet district, in…
€1,28M
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Praz-sur-Arly, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Praz-sur-Arly, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This project in the Haut Savoie offers studio apartments 4 rooms ideally arranged and open t…
€1,42M
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Tignes, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Tignes, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
13 CHALETS 13 DESIGNERS ONE CHALET, ONE DESIGNER, ONE WORK OF ART 13 chalets, 13 renowned de…
€4,10M
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Les Gets, France
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Les Gets, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The art of living is made in Les Gets. Fortune favours the brave The Les Gets motto. Located…
€925,000
Chalet 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet in Albertville, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 273 m²
The new chalet village project is located in Courchevel 1650, France. The complex is a beaut…
€4,00M
Chalet 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet in Albertville, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 204 m²
The new chalet village project is located in Courchevel 1650, France. The complex is a beaut…
€3,06M
Chalet 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet in Albertville, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 225 m²
The new chalet village project is located in Courchevel 1650, France. The complex is a beaut…
€3,26M
Chalet 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Albertville, France
Chalet 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 327 m²
The modern chalet is located in the private and quiet residential area of Kurchevel Village,…
€3,78M
Chalet 6 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Albertville, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 366 m²
Excellent chalet located in Kursevel 1850, with 6 spacious bedrooms, one of which is a nurse…
€11,50M
Chalet 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Albertville, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
The luxurious chalet is located at the foot of the ski slopes in Kuršewel, France. A chalet …
€4,50M
Chalet with sauna in Albertville, France
Chalet with sauna
Albertville, France
Area 938 m²
France Savoy Department, Rona Alpa Region Kurshevel Ski Resort New Chalet in Kursevel Stunni…
€12,00M
Chalet 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Cognac-la-Foret, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Cognac-la-Foret, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
The luxury mansion is located in the Cognac region, France. The house is between Jarnak and …
€988,000
Chalet with garage, with garden, with pier in Nogent-sur-Marne, France
Chalet with garage, with garden, with pier
Nogent-sur-Marne, France
Area 4 m²
Lovely mansion in Tromán-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France The house has 4 luxurious bedrooms with b…
€3,50M
Chalet with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Dordogne, France
Chalet with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Dordogne, France
Area 4 m²
The wonderful mansion is located in a quiet picturesque place in Beaumont du Perigor near Be…
€3,10M
Chalet 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Paris, France
Chalet 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Paris, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 1 047 m²
The luxury mansion, recently completely renovated in a modern style, is located in the 7th …
€50,00M
Chalet 16 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Bordeaux, France
Chalet 16 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 115 m²
The excellent château is located in Bordeaux, France. The mansion built in 1905 is located o…
€3,30M
Chalet 4 bedrooms with furniture, in city center, with garden in Paris, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms with furniture, in city center, with garden
Paris, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 500 m²
The city mansion overlooking the Eiffel Tower is located in an exceptional location next to…
€25,00M
Chalet 4 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with garden in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with garden
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
An ancient 1800 mansion is located in Saint Jean Cap Ferra, Lazur Coast The windows offer b…
€880,000
Chalet 2 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden in Cognac-la-Foret, France
Chalet 2 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden
Cognac-la-Foret, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 650 m²
The unique castle is located 20 km south of Angulem, Cognac region, France. The ancient Rena…
€2,45M
Chalet 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Toulouse, France
Chalet 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Toulouse, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 1 400 m²
The ancient chateau is located near Toulouse, France. Château with an area of 1400 sq.m. con…
€2,80M
Chalet 5 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with heating in Cognac-la-Foret, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with heating
Cognac-la-Foret, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 900 m²
The superb mansion is located near the town of Cognac, region of Charanta, France. The 18th …
€2,05M
Chalet 43 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Cognac-la-Foret, France
Chalet 43 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Cognac-la-Foret, France
Bedrooms 43
Area 3 000 m²
Fantastic château is located on the banks of the Charanta River in the suburbs of Cognac, Fr…
€1,59M
