Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Marseille
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Marseille, France

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marseille, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 195 m²
In the 8th arrondissement of Marseille there is a magnificent living space. In the heart of …
$1,20M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Marseille, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go