Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Commercial
  4. Maritime Alps

Commercial real estate in Maritime Alps, France

Grasse
3
5 properties total found
Shop in Cannes, France
Shop
Cannes, France
Area 358 m²
We offer this commercial space of approximately 360m² including a flat for residential use o…
€1,65M
Leave a request
Commercial in Vallauris, France
Commercial
Vallauris, France
Area 995 m²
Real estate complex of 995m² comprising 28 offices from 21 to 50m², 43 parking spaces and 6 …
€1,59M
Leave a request
Shop in Nice, France
Shop
Nice, France
Area 275 m²
Quartier bas de Cessole/proche Joseph Garnier Situé légèrement en retrait du Bd. de Cesso…
€1,33M
Leave a request
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Breil-sur-Roya, France
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Breil-sur-Roya, France
Area 1 133 m²
DescriptionSale of a unique 3* Boutique-Hotel on the French Riviera, 7.35 million €! Locatio…
€7,35M
Leave a request
Commercial new building, with by the sea, with современный стиль in Cagnes-sur-Mer, France
Commercial new building, with by the sea, with современный стиль
Cagnes-sur-Mer, France
Area 231 m²
Business premises 231m & sup2; TRADE ROOM OF THE GENERAL QUADRATE 231m2, FOR CREATING KNOWLE…
€699,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir