Apartments for sale in Lorient, France

4 bedroom apartment in Hennebont, France
4 bedroom apartment
Hennebont, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
We offer new apartments from 2 to 4 bedroom apartments in Hennebont, 20 minutes from Lorient…
$387,588
2 bedroom apartment in Mon Plaisir, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mon Plaisir, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
$280,020
3 bedroom apartment in Mon Plaisir, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mon Plaisir, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 5
Opening November 26th. Explore our new real estate program. The living area is ideally locat…
$422,306
2 bedroom apartment in Mon Plaisir, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mon Plaisir, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Opening November 26th. Explore our new real estate program. The living area is ideally locat…
$318,721
2 bedroom apartment in Hennebont, France
2 bedroom apartment
Hennebont, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
We offer new apartments from 2 to 4 bedroom apartments in Hennebont, 20 minutes from Lorient…
$217,470
3 bedroom apartment in Hennebont, France
3 bedroom apartment
Hennebont, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
We offer new apartments from 2 to 4 bedroom apartments in Hennebont, 20 minutes from Lorient…
$285,142
2 bedroom apartment in Mon Plaisir, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mon Plaisir, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 3
Opening November 26th. Explore our new real estate program. The living area is ideally locat…
$326,690
3 bedroom apartment in Hennebont, France
3 bedroom apartment
Hennebont, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
We offer new apartments from 2 to 4 bedroom apartments in Hennebont, 20 minutes from Lorient…
$282,865
3 bedroom apartment in Hennebont, France
3 bedroom apartment
Hennebont, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
We offer new apartments from 2 to 4 bedroom apartments in Hennebont, 20 minutes from Lorient…
$287,418
3 bedroom apartment in Mon Plaisir, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mon Plaisir, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3
Opening November 26th. Explore our new real estate program. The living area is ideally locat…
$399,540
2 bedroom apartment in Mon Plaisir, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mon Plaisir, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Opening November 26th. Explore our new real estate program. The living area is ideally locat…
$306,200
2 bedroom apartment in Hennebont, France
2 bedroom apartment
Hennebont, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
We offer new apartments from 2 to 4 bedroom apartments in Hennebont, 20 minutes from Lorient…
$222,536
2 bedroom apartment in Mon Plaisir, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mon Plaisir, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
Opening November 26th. Explore our new real estate program. The living area is ideally locat…
$317,583
2 bedroom apartment in Hennebont, France
2 bedroom apartment
Hennebont, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
We offer new apartments from 2 to 4 bedroom apartments in Hennebont, 20 minutes from Lorient…
$227,089
4 bedroom apartment in Mon Plaisir, France
4 bedroom apartment
Mon Plaisir, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 4
Opening November 26th. Explore our new real estate program. The living area is ideally locat…
$455,316
3 bedroom apartment in Mon Plaisir, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mon Plaisir, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
Opening November 26th. Explore our new real estate program. The living area is ideally locat…
$389,296
2 bedroom apartment in Hennebont, France
2 bedroom apartment
Hennebont, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
We offer new apartments from 2 to 4 bedroom apartments in Hennebont, 20 minutes from Lorient…
$227,089
3 bedroom apartment in Hennebont, France
3 bedroom apartment
Hennebont, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
We offer new apartments from 2 to 4 bedroom apartments in Hennebont, 20 minutes from Lorient…
$282,865
2 bedroom apartment in Mon Plaisir, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mon Plaisir, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
Opening November 26th. Explore our new real estate program. The living area is ideally locat…
$314,168
2 bedroom apartment in Hennebont, France
2 bedroom apartment
Hennebont, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
We offer new apartments from 2 to 4 bedroom apartments in Hennebont, 20 minutes from Lorient…
$208,876
3 bedroom apartment in Hennebont, France
3 bedroom apartment
Hennebont, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
We offer new apartments from 2 to 4 bedroom apartments in Hennebont, 20 minutes from Lorient…
$281,727
2 bedroom apartment in Mon Plaisir, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mon Plaisir, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
Opening November 26th. Explore our new real estate program. The living area is ideally locat…
$305,062
1 bedroom apartment in Mon Plaisir, France
1 bedroom apartment
Mon Plaisir, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Opening November 26th. Explore our new real estate program. The living area is ideally locat…
$223,105
3 bedroom apartment in Hennebont, France
3 bedroom apartment
Hennebont, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
We offer new apartments from 2 to 4 bedroom apartments in Hennebont, 20 minutes from Lorient…
$290,833
2 bedroom apartment in Hennebont, France
2 bedroom apartment
Hennebont, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
We offer new apartments from 2 to 4 bedroom apartments in Hennebont, 20 minutes from Lorient…
$220,259
3 bedroom apartment in Mon Plaisir, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mon Plaisir, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 1
$488,327
4 bedroom apartment in Hennebont, France
4 bedroom apartment
Hennebont, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 2
We offer new apartments from 2 to 4 bedroom apartments in Hennebont, 20 minutes from Lorient…
$383,035
1 bedroom apartment in Mon Plaisir, France
1 bedroom apartment
Mon Plaisir, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Opening November 26th. Explore our new real estate program. The living area is ideally locat…
$256,115
2 bedroom apartment in Hennebont, France
2 bedroom apartment
Hennebont, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
We offer new apartments from 2 to 4 bedroom apartments in Hennebont, 20 minutes from Lorient…
$223,674
3 bedroom apartment in Hennebont, France
3 bedroom apartment
Hennebont, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
We offer new apartments from 2 to 4 bedroom apartments in Hennebont, 20 minutes from Lorient…
$296,525
