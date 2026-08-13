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Residential properties for sale in Lons le Saunier, France

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1 property total found
Castle 6 bedrooms in Pont de Poitte, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Pont de Poitte, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
A rare Renaissance castle with a rich history.Normandy, 80km from Paris. Castle 1000m2, eleg…
$5,20M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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