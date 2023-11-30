Villas for sale in Ile-de-France, France

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 18 rooms in Paris, France
Villa 18 rooms
Paris, France
Rooms 18
Area 1 000 m²
€29,00M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paris, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paris, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 125 m²
For sale, a house of 125 square meters with a 10 square meter terrace. Near the Canal Saint …
€1,78M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Paris, France
Villa 7 bedrooms
Paris, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 450 m²
Near Provins, about 1h15 from Paris, a magnificent property entirely restored of 450sqm in p…
€2,31M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 349 m²
Just a few meters from the stunning gardens of the Bois de Boulogne and from the enjoyable J…
€5,65M
Villa with sauna in Paris, France
Villa with sauna
Paris, France
Area 850 m²
France.Paris Magnificent villa with Art Deco Unique Beach on the shores of Lake Angen, 15 km…
€5,50M
Villa with gaurded area in Paris, France
Villa with gaurded area
Paris, France
Area 640 m²
 France Paris Chic villa near Versailles A rare estate after a high-quality restoration, a n…
€2,85M
Villa with yard, with sauna, with security in Paris, France
Villa with yard, with sauna, with security
Paris, France
Area 1 600 m²
France Paris Villa Palace near Versailles A unique modern villa-palace in the 0.5ga landscap…
€9,80M
Villa with yard in Paris, France
Villa with yard
Paris, France
Area 1 100 m²
France.Paris Palace-style villa Unique, luxurious palace-style villa with Ritz hotel design.…
€40,00M
Villa in Paris, France
Villa
Paris, France
Area 500 m²
France.Paris Villa in an elite residence Very cozy villa in an elite, closed, private reside…
€4,20M
Villa 20 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with heating in Paris, France
Villa 20 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with heating
Paris, France
Bedrooms 20
Area 800 m²
The luxurious castle with a rich history is 50 km southeast of Paris, France. The castle was…
€18,00M
