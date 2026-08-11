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Villas for sale in Ile-de-France, France

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2 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Paris, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Paris, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Paris XVI – Villa MontmorenceAn exceptional asset in Paris’ most gated and prestigious priva…
$32,96M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Saint Maur des Fosses, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint Maur des Fosses, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 174 m²
Price on request
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Properties features in Ile-de-France, France

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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