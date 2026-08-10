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Villas for sale in Gironde, France

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Bordeaux
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11 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bordeaux, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 100 m²
| House
$485,679
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bordeaux, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 100 m²
| House
$485,679
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bordeaux, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
| House
$462,441
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bordeaux, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
| House
$451,983
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bordeaux, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
| House
$420,612
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bordeaux, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
| House
$468,250
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bordeaux, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
| House
$393,888
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Carbon Blanc, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carbon Blanc, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 76 m²
The comfort of a new living space consisting of 33 new apartments with 2 or 3 rooms and 8 ne…
$348,573
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Carbon Blanc, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carbon Blanc, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 76 m²
$348,573
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bordeaux, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
| House
$414,802
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Carbon Blanc, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carbon Blanc, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 76 m²
The comfort of a new living space consisting of 33 new apartments with 2 or 3 rooms and 8 ne…
$333,469
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