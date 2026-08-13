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Residential properties for sale in Fontainebleau, France

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1 property total found
Castle 10 bedrooms in Fontainebleau, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Fontainebleau, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 900 m²
A few minutes from Fontainebleau, there is a 900 m² castle on a 28 hectare plot, between the…
$4,51M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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Properties features in Fontainebleau, France

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