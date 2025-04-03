Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Creteil, France

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Creteil, France
1 bedroom apartment
Creteil, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex next to the park in Creteil, Ile-de-France, France The modern resid…
$262,464
1 bedroom apartment in La Queue-en-Brie, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Queue-en-Brie, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex in La Queue-en-Brie, Ile-de-France, France The complex offers moder…
$252,789
