  2. France
  3. Charente Maritime
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Charente Maritime, France

Jonzac
13
La Rochelle
7
20 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nieul sur Mer, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nieul sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 109 m²
The living area is close to La Rochelle (10 minutes by car), so it is ideal for living in a …
$492,311
Villa 5 bedrooms in Merignac, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Merignac, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 119 m²
| Home
$671,592
Villa 5 bedrooms in Merignac, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Merignac, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 122 m²
| Home
$711,432
Villa 4 bedrooms in Merignac, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Merignac, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 103 m²
| Home
$700,049
Villa 3 bedrooms in Merignac, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Merignac, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
| Home
$381,327
Villa 5 bedrooms in Merignac, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Merignac, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 123 m²
| Home
$734,198
Villa 5 bedrooms in Angoulins, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Angoulins, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 92 m²
Discover our latest accommodation opportunities! In the popular town of Angulin-sur-Mer, 10 …
$437,104
Villa 5 bedrooms in Merignac, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Merignac, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 119 m²
| Home
$677,283
Villa 4 bedrooms in Merignac, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Merignac, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 103 m²
| Home
$648,826
Villa 5 bedrooms in Merignac, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Merignac, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 123 m²
| Home
$722,815
Villa 3 bedrooms in Merignac, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Merignac, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
| Home
$375,636
Villa 4 bedrooms in Merignac, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Merignac, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 103 m²
| Home
$636,305
Villa 5 bedrooms in Merignac, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Merignac, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 123 m²
| Home
$779,729
Villa 4 bedrooms in Merignac, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Merignac, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 75 m²
| Home
$404,093
Villa 3 bedrooms in Merignac, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Merignac, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
| Home
$369,945
Properties features in Charente Maritime, France

