Residential properties for sale in Carquefou, France

apartments
10
10 properties total found
2 room apartment in Carquefou, France
2 room apartment
Carquefou, France
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024    A new residence in an urban environment, rethou…
€233,000
2 room apartment in Carquefou, France
2 room apartment
Carquefou, France
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024    A new residence in an urban environment, rethou…
€233,000
2 room apartment in Carquefou, France
2 room apartment
Carquefou, France
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024    A new residence in an urban environment, rethou…
€241,000
2 room apartment in Carquefou, France
2 room apartment
Carquefou, France
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024    A new residence in an urban environment, rethou…
€220,000
3 room apartment in Carquefou, France
3 room apartment
Carquefou, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024    A new residence in an urban environment, rethou…
€325,000
3 room apartment in Carquefou, France
3 room apartment
Carquefou, France
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024    A new residence in an urban environment, rethou…
€310,000
2 room apartment in Carquefou, France
2 room apartment
Carquefou, France
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024    A new residence in an urban environment, rethou…
€247,000
3 room apartment in Carquefou, France
3 room apartment
Carquefou, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024    A new residence in an urban environment, rethou…
€344,000
3 room apartment with basement in Carquefou, France
3 room apartment with basement
Carquefou, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024    A new residence in an urban environment, rethou…
€280,000
2 room apartment with basement in Carquefou, France
2 room apartment with basement
Carquefou, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024    A new residence in an urban environment, rethou…
€245,000
