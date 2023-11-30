Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Bayonne, France

Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, in city center, with garden in Biarritz, France
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, in city center, with garden
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
The beautiful townhouse is located in the center of Biarritz. The property is built in the 2…
€995,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with by the sea in Biarritz, France
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with by the sea
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 230 m²
Lovely townhouse in Biarritz. The property layout consists of 6 bedrooms, bathrooms, a fully…
€1,53M
Leave a request
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in city center, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены in Biarritz, France
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in city center, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 180 m²
Charming townhouse in the heart of Biarritz in France. The residential area covers 180 squar…
€900,000
Leave a request
6 room house with furniture, with garden, with private pool in Anglet, France
6 room house with furniture, with garden, with private pool
Anglet, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 250 m²
Cozy house in the resort town of Anglet. The city is located in the south-west of the countr…
€1,73M
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, in city center, with garden in Biarritz, France
3 room house with furniture, in city center, with garden
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
A cosy house overlooking the golf course is in Biarritz. The total living area covers 250 sq…
€1,58M
Leave a request
5 room house with private pool in Biarritz, France
5 room house with private pool
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Great house in a city in south-west France in Biarritz. The house is next to shops and popul…
€1,99M
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Biarritz, France
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
The excellent house is located in Biarritz, France. The area of the house is 320 sq.m. The h…
€1,70M
Leave a request
5 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Anglet, France
5 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Anglet, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 290 m²
A beautiful house in the city on the bank of the Bay of Biscay - Anglet. The property covers…
€1,39M
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with garden, with private pool in Biarritz, France
3 room house with furniture, with garden, with private pool
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
Beautiful house in a residential area of Biarritz. The property covers an area of 245 square…
€1,18M
Leave a request
5 room house with furniture, in city center, with garden in Biarritz, France
5 room house with furniture, in city center, with garden
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
Lovely house just minutes from the centre of Biarritz in France. The spacious house with an …
€950,000
Leave a request
6 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Biarritz, France
6 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 265 m²
The charming house is located on a beautiful well-maintained plot in the luxurious resort ci…
€895,000
Leave a request

