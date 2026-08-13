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Residential properties for sale in Bagneres de Bigorre, France

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1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Bagneres de Bigorre, France
5 bedroom house
Bagneres de Bigorre, France
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Area 264 m²
5 minutes from Bagneres-de-Bigorre, in an exceptional environment with a wonderful panorama,…
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