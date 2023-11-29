Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes
  5. Chalets

Chalets for sale in Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, France

Chalet To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
Chalet 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Megeve, France
Chalet 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Megeve, France
Rooms 17
Bathrooms count 10
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive chalet located in Mezheva in Mont D'Arbua France. Just an hour by car from Geneva.…
€13,00M
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Les Allues, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
LES 3 VALLEES: AN EXCEPTIONAL DOMAIN This program will be built in the Laitelet district, in…
€1,28M
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Praz-sur-Arly, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Praz-sur-Arly, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This project in the Haut Savoie offers studio apartments 4 rooms ideally arranged and open t…
€1,42M
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Tignes, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Tignes, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
13 CHALETS 13 DESIGNERS ONE CHALET, ONE DESIGNER, ONE WORK OF ART 13 chalets, 13 renowned de…
€4,10M
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Les Gets, France
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Les Gets, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The art of living is made in Les Gets. Fortune favours the brave The Les Gets motto. Located…
€925,000
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet in Albertville, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 273 m²
The new chalet village project is located in Courchevel 1650, France. The complex is a beaut…
€4,00M
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet in Albertville, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 204 m²
The new chalet village project is located in Courchevel 1650, France. The complex is a beaut…
€3,06M
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet in Albertville, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 225 m²
The new chalet village project is located in Courchevel 1650, France. The complex is a beaut…
€3,26M
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Albertville, France
Chalet 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 327 m²
The modern chalet is located in the private and quiet residential area of Kurchevel Village,…
€3,78M
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Albertville, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 366 m²
Excellent chalet located in Kursevel 1850, with 6 spacious bedrooms, one of which is a nurse…
€11,50M
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Albertville, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Albertville, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
The luxurious chalet is located at the foot of the ski slopes in Kuršewel, France. A chalet …
€4,50M
Leave a request
Chalet with sauna in Albertville, France
Chalet with sauna
Albertville, France
Area 938 m²
France Savoy Department, Rona Alpa Region Kurshevel Ski Resort New Chalet in Kursevel Stunni…
€12,00M
Leave a request

Properties features in Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir