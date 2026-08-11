Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. LHay les Roses
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in LHay les Roses, France

;
2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in LHay les Roses, France
1 bedroom apartment
LHay les Roses, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 17
New residential complex in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Ile-de-France, France A well-maintained residen…
$352,787
Leave a request
Castle 35 rooms in Villeneuve le Roi, France
Castle 35 rooms
Villeneuve le Roi, France
Rooms 35
Area 1 700 m²
Historic Castle in Ile de FranceCastle 35 rooms 25 bedrooms 1700 m2Ile-de-France. Located ab…
$13,84M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in LHay les Roses, France

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go