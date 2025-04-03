Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Antony, France

1 bedroom apartment in Le Plessis-Robinson, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 7
Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France The neoclas…
$311,981
1 bedroom apartment in Chatenay-Malabry, France
1 bedroom apartment
Chatenay-Malabry, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 17
New residential complex in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Ile-de-France, France A well-maintained residen…
$352,787
1 bedroom apartment in Le Plessis-Robinson, France
1 bedroom apartment
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 7
New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France The complex…
$378,663
